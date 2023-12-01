DaRon Bland: We needed a game like this to prepare us for the long run

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland was named the NFC defensive player of the month early on Thursday and it was probably good for him that they closed the voting ahead of the final game of November.

That game saw Bland and the Cowboy host a Seahawks team that wasn't afraid to throw Bland's way. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf hooked up for a 73-yard touchdown past Bland on their first possession of the game and then hooked up for a 34-yard gain on the second possession as the Seahawks got on their way to a 35-point night.

Bland would eventually bounce back with an interception and the Cowboys rallied late for a 41-35 win on a night that Bland believes will serve the Cowboys well as they proceed with their season.

"It just reminds you nothing is easy in this league. We needed a game like this to keep us prepared for the long run after this," Bland said.

The Cowboys won't have to wait long to show that they learned a valuable lesson from the shootout with the Seahawks. They'll host the Eagles in Week 14 and a loss will likely end any hope they have of claiming an NFC East title and the top seed in the conference.