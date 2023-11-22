DaRon Bland named NFC defensive player of the week

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has tied an NFL record with four pick sixes in a season — the latest of which came in Dallas’ 33-10 victory over Carolina.

Now Bland has been named NFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his career.

Bland has joined Eric Allen, Ken Houston, and Jim Kearney as players to return four interceptions in a single season for touchdowns. He noted earlier this week that his next goal is to break the record.

Through 10 games, Bland has picked off a league-high six passes while also recording 12 total passes defensed with 38 tackles.

Bland’s next chance to take a pick to the house will be tomorrow afternoon when the Cowboys host the Commanders.