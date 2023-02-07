DaRon Bland’s ascension was shot in the arm for Cowboys’ defense in 2022

Few rookies, let alone, fifth-round rookies, make the kind of impact DaRon Bland did for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. The six-foot, 200-pound cornerback out of Fresno State was instrumental in Dallas’ push into the postseason and a big reason fans can feel good about their cornerback situation heading into 2023.

When the draft process began last January, Bland wasn’t on many national draft boards. He wasn’t even invited to the NFL combine. The former no-star recruit had a solid, yet unspectacular, season in 2021 that left him ranked No. 44 on Dan Brugler’s cornerback rankings.

But the Cowboys saw a player they liked. Making Bland an official 30-visit prospect, he popped up on Dallas draftnik radars immediately. His physical traits met the preferred requirements of Dan Quinn and Will McClay; at least 6-foot, 32-inch arms, with a sub 4.5 40-time. His physical play jumped out on film.

Bland’s Cowboys career began with him as a reserve nickel cornerback. But injuries and solid practice play moved him up the depth chart. By the time he reached Week 10, Bland was a starter.

When Anthony Brown (the starting outside cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs) was lost for the season, Dallas struggled to find a replacement on the boundary. Once again, Bland stepped up to fill a need, playing outside cornerback when called upon and logging 100 percent of the defensive snaps in both postseason games.

In 596 defensive snaps played, Bland tallied seven pass deflections and five interceptions. He played inside and outside and was by far the second-best option behind Trevon Diggs.

Bland’s physical nature fit helped him transition to the NFL game. The moment never seemed too big for him and he rose to challenge after challenge throughout his rookie season.

He was arguably the Cowboys’ steal of the draft and figures to have a prominent role as a top-three cornerback going into 2023.

