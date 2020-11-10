Darnold, Williams inactive for Jets vs. Patriots

Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams were among the New York Jets players listed as inactive before Monday night's home game against the New England Patriots. Both were listed as doubtful on the most recent injury report.





Darnold left the Oct. 1 game when he was sacked in the first quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. Darnold soon returned to the game and played the rest of the way of the Jets' 37-28 loss. The injury was later diagnosed as a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and he missed the next two games.





He came back to play the past two weeks, but discomfort in the shoulder this week cost him practice time and he was listed as doubtful approaching the Monday game.





In his place, veteran Joe Flacco will make his third start of the season. The 13-year veteran needs just 88 passing yards to move past Hall of Famer Joe Montana (40,551) for 20th place on the NFL's all-time leaderboard.





Darnold has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in six games. Flacco has connected on 51.9 percent of his pass attempts for 397 yards with one score and one pick in three games.





Williams, the Jets' first-round pick (third overall) in the 2019 draft out of Alabama, has 5 1/2 sacks in 21 games over two seasons, including three sacks in eight games this season





He suffered a hamstring injury in New York's 35-9 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 1.





The Jets (0-8) are the NFL's only winless team as take on the Patriots (2-5) in East Rutherford, N.J.





--Field Level Media