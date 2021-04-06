Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

Scott & Matt try to figure out Carolina's plan, whether Darnold is draftable in superflex and best ball leagues and how the move will impact skill players like Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore & Robby Anderson.

In the second half of the podcast, the guys roll through some sneaky free agent signings like Emmanuel Sanders to the Buffalo Bills & Marvin Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, what to make of the offseasons from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens & Los Angeles Chargers. (17:40)

The New York Jets traded former third-overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

