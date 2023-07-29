Darnold ready to maximize opportunities with 49ers
Quarterback Sam Darnold speaks to the media about Brock Purdy and his role with the 49ers.
Darnold ready to maximize opportunities with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Quarterback Sam Darnold speaks to the media about Brock Purdy and his role with the 49ers.
Darnold ready to maximize opportunities with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
Charles McDonald checks in ahead of most of the league's camps opening with things he'll be keeping an eye on.
Steve Young will work as an assistant at Menlo School in the Bay Area this fall, where girls flag football will play its inaugural season in California.
It might be wise for Deebo to come up with a response, because he can't hang up the phone on people talking to him in person.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out grades to every NFC South squad heading into the 2023 season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Even if James retires with another team, the Lakers will still retire his jersey.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
The Pac-12 is now down to nine members following the departure of Colorado to the Big 12.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.