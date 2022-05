Darnell Wright projected as a 2023 first round draft pick

The NFL draft is slated to take place April 27–29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tennessee senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Wright has appeared in 34 games for the Vols from 2019-21.

Wright has started in 29 contests, 14 at right tackle, two at right guard and 13 at left tackle. He has played 1,851 snaps at Tennessee.

Wright came to Tennessee from Huntington High School in Huntington, West Virginia

CBS Sports released its 2023 NFL mock draft. Wright is projected as a first round selection. Below are the top 20 projected 2023 first round selections from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

Will Levis (QB, Texans)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter (DL, Jets)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud (QB, Lions)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Zion Nelson (OL, Jaguars)

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Bryce Young (QB, Giants)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr. (LB, Bears)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Van Dyke (QB, Panthers)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy (DL, Falcons)

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Noah Sewell (LB, Seahawks)

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Ricks (CB, Commanders)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Peter Skoronski (OL, Steelers)

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cam Smith (DB, Raiders)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Arik Gilbert (WR, Eagles)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Johnson Jr. (OL, Eagles)

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Kayshon Boutte (WR, Vikings)

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Michael Mayer (TE, Patriots)

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Devin Leary (QB, Dolphins)

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brandon Joseph (S, Cardinals)

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Titans)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Wright (OL, Colts)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

