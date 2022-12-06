Darnell Wright named First-Team All-SEC

Tennessee senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright has been named First-Team All-Southeastern Conference by the Associated Press.

Wright was a two-time Southeastern Conference Lineman of the Week during the 2022 campaign. The Vols finished 10-2 (6-2 SEC) during the 2022 regular-season.

Wright played a team-high 829 snaps and is a 2023 NFL draft prospect.

He is one of 14 Power Five linemen to play more than 825 snaps without giving up a sack (Pro Football Focus).

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire