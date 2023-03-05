Darnell Washington puts on a show at NFL combine

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington showed that he’s a unique combination of size and speed at the 2023 NFL combine.

Washington posted a 10-foot-2 broad jump and a 31 inch vertical jump. The 6-foot-6, 264-pound tight end has proven himself as a blocker with his college tape. Washington’s 83.75 inch wingspan is the largest ever for a tight end at the combine. Additionally, his 11-inch hands are the second-largest ever for a tight end at the combine.

Washington ran an impressive 4.64 second 40-yard dash, which is quite impressive at his size. Washington ran the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash at the tight end position.

Here’s a look at Darnell Washington’s 40-yard dash:

Washington is currently considered the No. 72 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. The former five-star recruit had an excellent showing in drills as well.

Darnell Washington ran the third-best 20-yard shuttle, so far, of any player at the combine with a 4.08 second time.

The shows his prowess as a blocker here:

Washington had an incredible one-handed catch as well:

