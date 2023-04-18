Darnell Washington, Darnell Wright, Clayton Tune visit Steelers

The Steelers brought three more players to their facility for visits on Tuesday.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that tight end Darnell Washington, tackle Darnell Wright, and quarterback Clayton Tune are visiting with the team. Wednesday is the final day for prospects to visit teams at their facilities.

Washington had 38 catches for 608 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons at Georgia. The Steelers have Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, and Connor Heyward at tight end currently.

Wright started at right tackle for Tennessee last season and played left tackle in 2021. Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor are the incumbent tackles in Pittsburgh.

Tune has been busy on the visit circuit since wrapping up his time at Houston. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are the only quarterbacks on the Steelers roster.

