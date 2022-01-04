The Packers announced the return of four players to their active roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Safety Darnell Savage, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, tackle Dennis Kelly, and wide receiver Amari Rodgers have been activated from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. They also placed right tackle Billy Turner on the COVID reserve list. Turner has been sidelined by a knee injury recently.

Savage and Kelly both played in Sunday night’s win over the Vikings before being placed on the reserve list Monday. Their quick return to the active roster suggests they had a false positive test, but the upshot is that both of them will be available to play in Week 18.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander remains on the COVID reserve list along with practice squad wideout David Moore, who went on the list Monday along with Savage and Kelly.

Darnell Savage, three others activated from Packers COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk