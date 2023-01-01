Darnell Savage returns pick of Kirk Cousins 75 yards for touchdown
The Green Bay Packers have gotten big plays from their special teams and defense as they look to find their way into a playoff spot.
The Packers Keisean Nixon return a kickoff 105 yards and later in the first quarter Darnell Savage picked a Kirk Cousins pass.
Savage wasn’t content with the interception. He weaved his way through the Minnesota offense to the end zone, which was 75 yards away.
A savage pick-6 for @darnellsavage_ 😳
Green Bay led 14-3 with time left in the first stanza.