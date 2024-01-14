Darnell Savage pick-six gives Packers 27-0 lead over Cowboys

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage stepped in front of a Dak Prescott pass, made the interception, sprinted 65 yards and gave his team a 27-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Round showdown.

Savage’s pick-six was the Packers’ second interception and fourth touchdown of the first half overall.

A pair of Aaron Jones touchdown runs, a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks and now Savage’s defensive touchdown has the Packers rolling in the first half.

Here’s the Savage pick-six:

Jaire Alexander’s interception of Prescott earlier in the half set up Jones’ second touchdown run.

The interception was Savage’s first of the season, and his first pick-six since Week 17 of last year against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

