The Packers announced their injury designations for Monday night’s game against the Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) and left guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) are listed as questionable to play in the game. Savage was limited in practice all week and Patrick was able to take part in Saturday’s workout after missing the first two sessions of the week.

“It’s been good,” head coach Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “He was out there today practicing and that’s just part of the protocol and we’ll see how he responds post-practice.”

Safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) will not play and tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

In addition to those designations, the Packers also announced that defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery will miss the game. Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The team said his responsibilities will be split between defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Darnell Savage, Lucas Patrick listed as questionable for Packers on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk