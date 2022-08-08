Packers safety Darnell Savage downplayed the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in practice on Saturday night, but it is severe enough to keep him off the field in the coming days.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that he does not expect to see Savage on the field for any of this week’s sessions.

“I wouldn’t anticipate him practicing at all this week,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

The Packers have their first preseason game against the 49ers on Friday night. Ruling Savage out of practice almost certainly means that he’ll also be sitting out that game as well.

Darnell Savage isn’t expected to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk