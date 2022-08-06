Darnell Savage’s hamstring injury checks out fine following Family Night

As he suspected last night, Darnell Savage’s hamstring issue from last night is not cause for concern. Source today said he checked out fine. Packers could play it safe and hold him out for a bit just to make sure nothing further pops up. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2022

The Green Bay Packers aren’t particularly concerned about the hamstring injury suffered by safety Darnell Savage during Friday’s Family Night scrimmage. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Savage’s injury “checked out fine” and the Packers may only hold him out “for a bit,” suggesting there’s little worry about a long-term situation.

Savage felt tightness in his hamstring while going through one-on-one coverage drills on Friday night. The Packers held him out for the rest of the practice.

Savage wasn’t at all concerned following Family Night.

“I don’t think it’s a concern,” Savage said. “It’s a fast-people injury. Some of those things you can’t avoid. I’ll just handle it the right way and listen to those guys back there and I’ll be all right.”

Hamstrings can be notoriously tricky injuries, especially for a quick-twitch player like Savage, but the Packers have no reason to rush him back to the practice field – he’s entering his fourth year as a starter and the regular season opener doesn’t arrive for over a month.

The Packers are off Saturday but will return to practice on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire