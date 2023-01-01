Darnell Savage gives Packers their second return touchdown and a 14-3 lead

The Packers and Vikings have combined for 27 yards, one first down and are 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down. But they also have combined for 17 points.

The Vikings used a blocked punt for an opening field goal, and the Packers have had two return touchdowns.

Packers returner Keisean Nixon returned Greg Joseph’s kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter.

Now, Packers safety Darnell Savage has scored his first career touchdown.

The Vikings went for it on fourth-and-two from the Green Bay 37 after getting good field position on a stop of the Packers on fourth down. Kirk Cousins tried to hit T.J. Hockenson, and the ball bounced off his hands and into Savage’s.

Savage returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead.

Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill was injured on the return. He is ruled out with a calf injury after being carted. Oli Udoh has replaced O’Neill.

The Vikings earlier lost center Austin Schlottmann, who was ruled out after being carted off with a left ankle injury. Chris Reed, the third-stringer, has replaced Schlottman, who was replacing starter center Garrett Bradbury (back) for a fourth consecutive game.

