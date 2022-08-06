Packers safety Darnell Savage wasn’t able to finish out Friday night’s practice at Lambeau Field.

Savage pulled up during a drill early in practice and watched the remainder of the session with an ice pack wrapped around his injured hamstring. Savage downplayed the severity of the injury after the session.

“I don’t think it’s a concern,” Savage said, via the Associated Press. “It’s a fast-people injury. Some of those things you can’t avoid. I’ll just handle it the right way and listen to those guys back there and I’ll be all right.”

The Packers open the preseason against the 49ers next Friday and even a minor concern about Savage’s condition will make him a scratch at this point in the calendar.

Darnell Savage doesn’t think hamstring injury is a major concern originally appeared on Pro Football Talk