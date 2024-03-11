Darnell Savage agrees to three-year deal with Jaguars

The Jaguars are adding to their defense.

Jacksonville has agreed to sign former Green Bay safety Darnell Savage to a three-year deal, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Savage, 26, just finished his rookie deal with the Packers. He was the 21st overall pick of the 2019 draft and played last season under the fifth-year option. He appeared in 10 games in 2023, recording 51 total tackles with a pass defensed. Savage then had a 64-yard pick six during the wild card victory over the Cowboys in the postseason.

Savage has appeared in 72 career games with 69 starts. He’s recorded 32 passes defensed with nine interceptions along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.