Darnell Savage 64-yard pick-six gives Packers shocking 27-0 lead over Cowboys

This would be the definition of shocking.

The Green Bay Packers held a 27-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys with less than two minutes to go in the first half on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Darnell Savage picked Dak Prescott — the second one of the game the Cowboys QB threw — and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.

That score came 93 seconds after Dontayvion Wicks caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love.

After that score, the only thing in the first half that went wrong for Green Bay happened when Anders Carlson missed the PAT.

