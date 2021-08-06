Darnell Nurse signs max-term extension with Oilers

Darnell Nurse cashed in with the Edmonton Oilers. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Darnell Nurse has set himself up to be a forever Oiler — and a handsomely paid one, at that.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Darnell Nurse to a maximum-term eight-year extension worth a reported $74 million, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman is reporting.

Doc is in! ✔️



The #Oilers have signed Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 6, 2021

The agreement reportedly matches the market value for No. 1 defenders signed this offseason at $9.25 million on an annual basis. Both Seth Jones and Zach Werenski have signed maximum-term contracts in this range this offseason with the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets, respectively.

One more year at $5.6 million remains on the two-year bridge deal Nurse signed before last season.

Nurse is coming off superb year with the Oilers, where he earned a seventh-place finish in Norris Trophy voting. His 16 goals were second only to Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun among blue-liners, and he was one of eight all-situations defenders to average over 25 minutes per game, finishing with the third-most logged minutes throughout the 2020-21 season.

Analytically, Nurse's 2021 season, his seventh, was one of his best as well. His on-ice goal differential and expected goals percentage were the best marks of his career and he managed to produce those strong defensive numbers with a poor defensive defenceman, Tyson Barrie, being his primary partner. It should be noted that so much overlap with Connor McDavid will help those underlying totals, but Nurse was routinely seeing the top competition in the talent-rich North Division, as well.

Still, this seems like a touch of an overspend for the Oilers and looks particularly expensive after Adam Pelech just signed a max-term deal with the New York Islanders worth $5.75 million annually. Nurse's $9.25 million valuation vaults him to the top one percentile in terms of NHL earners on the blue line and he probably belongs in the tier, or two, below that.

It's going to be exceedingly difficult for Nurse to continue to meet the expectations tied to such a hefty price tag when it kicks in next season. And it's going to make life even more difficult for Oilers GM Ken Holland, who continues to grapple with the challenges associated with surrounding McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with talent in the league's tight salary parameters.

