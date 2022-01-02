Darnell Mooney’s toe-tapping TD increases Bears’ lead vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears are dominating the New York Giants through one quarter thanks to key defensive plays and smart offensive play calls.

They added to their lead after an interception from Tashaun Gipson off Giants quarterback — and former Bear — Mike Glennon gave Chicago prime field position.

On a fourth-and-1 inside the redzone, the Bears dialed up a pass play from quarterback Andy Dalton to receiver Darnell Mooney and the gamble paid off.

Mooney snagged the high 4-yard pass and got both feet down in the back of the endzone to give the Bears their second touchdown of the game to go up 14-0.

The touchdown was Mooney’s third of the season and first score since Nov. 21.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Bears still lead 14-0 against the Giants.

List