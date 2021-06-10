Bears head coach Matt Nagy wasn’t the only one excited about Justin Fields‘ performance in OTAs on Wednesday.

Second-year receiver Darnell Mooney has been impressed with how the rookie quarterback lets it rip, complimenting his deep-ball ability.

“I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him,” Mooney said, via Stephanie Stremplewski of NBCSportsChicago.com. “The very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed. He’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants the ball.”

It’s June, so players aren’t in pads, and quarterbacks aren’t facing a live pass rush. But Mooney still extolled Fields’ arm and skillset.

“It’s a beautiful ball, man,” Mooney said. “Sometimes it can get there at the right ball, but he wants it out in front of you, and he’ll get frustrated with himself if it’s not there. He’s very tough on himself. He’s a great player, great person as well, and he’s gonna have a good career.”

Mooney finished second on the Bears in receptions and yards as a rookie in 2020, catching 61 passes for 631 yards with four TDs. If his chemistry with Fields continues to take off, Mooney’s production could see a significant jump whenever Fields beats out Andy Dalton to become Chicago’s QB1.

Darnell Mooney: I was smiling mid-route from Justin Fields’ deep ball originally appeared on Pro Football Talk