Darnell Mooney sees preseason opener as vital offensive learning opportunity

LAKE FOREST – No one knows how much the Bears starters will play Saturday during their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hopes he gets a good amount of time on the field against the Chiefs. While the preseason is relatively meaningless, Mooney believes it will give him valuable information about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

"Just how we talk about how things will go and actually how they will go," Mooney said Wednesday after practice at Halas Hall. "It's good to talk about things, it's good to hear things. Actually, know how they will go when there's action and bullets are flying. So, it will be a good sense of how things will be called.

"Then long down the road, we will get to a second or third down and I'll know exactly how he's thinking. Like 'Okay, we are about to call this' So I don't even have to think about what he's going to call I can actually get to the line of scrimmage and actually look at the defense and how they are going against us."

Mooney's connection with quarterback Justin Fields has been one of the few offensive bright spots of training camp to this point. It's clear the second-year quarterback trusts Mooney more than the other receivers on the roster.

Understandably so.

No longer just a fifth-round pick, Mooney is walking, talking, and performing like a No. 1 receiver in camp. The Tulane product has his sights set on becoming the best receiver in the NFL, a goal that might not be unattainable if his connection with Fields is as successful on Sundays as it has been in camp.

During the first 12 days of camp, Mooney has been the go-to guy in almost all money situations (third down, fourth down, goal-to-go). If the ball goes elsewhere, it's almost always because star cornerback Jaylon Johnson is Velcroed to Mooney's hip.

Even Wednesday, with four of the Bears' top six receivers not participating due to injuries, the only thing that stopped Mooney from getting the rock in a critical situation was a formation issue.

Story continues

Given the ball with 20 seconds left and no timeouts, the offense was asked to get into field goal range from just outside the opponent's 40-yard line.

Fields tossed a dime to Isaiah Coulter down the right sideline. The receiver toe-tapped and stepped out of bounds inside the 10.

That play was supposed to be for Mooney.

"He balled out," Mooney said of Coulter. "Last play, we were lined up in the wrong formation. It was my route. If he didn't catch it, I was going to get on his ass a little bit."

Mooney and the Bears' offense hope that live game action can help them cure some of the issues plaguing them in camp.

But the biggest benefit coming out of Saturday night will be Getsy and his offensive stars getting a feel for one another.

Practice reps are great, but there's no substitute for live action in the NFL. Mooney plans to get as much as he can out of however many limited snaps he gets Saturday.

They could prove beneficial down the road.

