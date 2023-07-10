Darnell Mooney says he's "ready to roll" in Bears training camp

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney expects to be on the field for the start of Bears training camp.

Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season and he spent the offseason working his way back to health. While hosting a youth football camp over the weekend, Mooney said that he feels he's reached the end of that process and that he is set to make a full return to action once the team resumes working later this month.

"I’m feeling good . I’m ready to roll," Mooney said, via WGN.

Mooney had 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns last season and said that he thinks the team has a better understanding of the offense in its second season under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He feels that will lead to better results on the field and being at full health should be a boost to the team's efforts on that front.