Here's a fun sound bite for your Friday afternoon!

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney went on Bears All Access on Friday, mainly to talk about his experience as a rookie under such unique circumstances. When asked to give a scouting report on himself, Mooney used the opportunity to pitch himself as more than just a speedy vertical option:

"A guy who's going to more than give you speed," Mooney said in sharing a scouting report on himself. "He's going to give you something explosive with the ball. Everything that you could ask for that you haven't seen, you're definitely going to get that out of me. "The all-around receiver, as you would dream of. Everybody having that all-around package. I feel like I have that."

Mooney added that he's 'never seen himself as a fast guy' (he ran a 4.38 40 at the Combine) and has been focusing more specifically on route-running since his sophomore year at Tulane. It's surely music to the Bears ears, but given the state of the Bears' passing offense in 2019, even if Mooney does have a limited route tree in Year 1, they'll take what they can get.

Darnell Mooney says he's an 'all-around' receiver Bears fans 'would dream of' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago