Darnell Mooney questionable to return Sunday with a knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney is questionable to return to Sunday's Bears game with a knee injury, according to the team.

#Bears injury update:

WR Darnell Mooney (knee) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/qh6NTZ9Qz9 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 17, 2023

Mooney doesn't have a catch or a target in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Eddie Jackson (foot) is also injured and declared out for the rest of Sunday's game. Jaquan Brisker missed game time (illness) but returned in the second half.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.