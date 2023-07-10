Darnell Mooney’s message to Bears fans: ‘Get ready to win’

The Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season that earned them the top pick in the NFL draft. But you wouldn’t know it given the optimism surrounding the team, particularly inside the locker room.

There’s been a new swagger about this team heading into 2023, which includes an overhauled roster with some potential impact veterans and rookies, as well as an ascending young quarterback in Justin Fields, to help turn things around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a message for fans that should get them excited about the direction of the team in 2023.

“Get ready to win,” he said, via WGN. “Tired of losing. Don’t go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready to win.”

Here come the Bears 👀 pic.twitter.com/BWe9BTe4Ut — PFF (@PFF) July 10, 2023

The Bears have a new-look roster and a locker room ready to win, and they certainly have a chance in a wide-open NFC ripe for the taking. Although it might not happen as soon as this season, there are pieces in place to make Chicago a competitive team moving forward.

Advertisement

It also helps that they’ve got the right culture in place with head coach Matt Eberflus, who kept his team competitive in most games despite having arguably the league’s worst roster in 2022.

While there’s not a lot of hype surrounding the Bears from a media standpoint, it’s clear the guys inside the locker room believe this team will surprise everyone in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire