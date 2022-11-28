Darnell Mooney likely to have season-ending ankle surgery

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney left Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an ankle injury and it looks like that will be the final time we see him on the field this season.

Word on Sunday night was that the Bears feared a serious injury and head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that fear in a press conference on Monday. Eberflus said that Mooney is likely to have surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Mooney leads the Bears with 40 catches and 493 receiving yards this season. He also led the team in those two categories last year and he’s scored six times over the last two seasons.

Chase Claypool, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones, and Equanimeous St. Brown remain on hand at receiver in Chicago.

