Darnell Mooney explains when momentum shifted for Bears in loss to Packers

The Chicago Bears got off to a hot start in Sunday’ divisional game versus the Green Bay Packers. Up 7-0 and driving in the first quarter, Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark appeared to jump offsides.

In what most assumed was a free play, quarterback Justin Fields rolled out and threw the ball deep, towards the end zone, only to be intercepted by Packers safety Darnell Savage.

The flag for offsides never came. Instead, the interception stood and the Packers drove 80 yards, even converting a fourth-and-one along the way, to tie the game at 7-7.

According to Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, the interception following the no-call for offsides was the play when momentum shifted for Chicago.

“That play took a little momentum from us,” Mooney said, “because we were rolling.”

Following the interception, Green Bay would score 17 unanswered points on their way to a 24-14 victory over the Bears. Chicago’s offense, meanwhile, scored 7 points in the ensuing three quarters, another disappointing outing for a Matt Nagy offense.

The Packers now lead the all-time series 101-95-7.

