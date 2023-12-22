Advertisement
Darnell Mooney: ‘I expect to be a playmaker on my team. That has not been the case'

NBC Sports Chicago

Bears WR Darnell Mooney talks about dropping the game-winning Hail Mary vs. the Browns and his disappointing season in general

