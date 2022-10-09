Darnell Mooney with the Catch of the Year, sets up Bears touchdown

Bears receiver Darnell Mooney looks to be a candidate for “Catch of the Year” channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. after an impressive grab in the first half of a Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.

With Chicago’s offense stalled and going nowhere, quarterback Justin Fields found Mooney for a 39-yard reception, where Mooney hauled it in with one hand with a defender draped all over.

Mooney’s deep reception set the Bears up at the Minnesota 11-yard line. Two plays later, running back David Montgomery ran it in for a 9-yard touchdown to bring Chicago back to within 11 points.

The Bears trail the Vikings 21-10 at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire