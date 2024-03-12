Darnell Mooney agrees to three-year deal with Falcons

The Falcons are adding a weapon for their new quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

According to multiple reports, Atlanta has agreed to a three-year deal with former Bears receiver Darnell Mooney.

Initial reports indicate the contract is worth $39 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Mooney just completed his rookie contract with Chicago. In 2021, Mooney caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards with four touchdowns. But in the last two seasons combined, Mooney recorded just 71 receptions for 907 yards.

In 2023, Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards with one touchdown in 15 games.

Now Mooney will join Cousins, running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts for what should be a strong offensive attack in Atlanta.

Mooney was No. 83 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.