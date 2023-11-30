Darnell Brodie scores 21 in Drake men's basketball's 83-65 victory over Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Darnell Brodie had 21 points in Drake’s 83-65 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

Brodie added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 and 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"Brodie was a lot down low for them," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "He was critical for us. The second half was a solid effort defensively and we executed on the other end to pull away. Our guys off the bench were just terrific."

Tucker DeVries scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Kyron Gibson finished with 11 points.

Drake overcame a slow start to get the victory in its conference opener.

"Valpo is extremely fast and confident," Darian DeVries said. "I thought we settled on the offensive end and they had us on our heels defensively in the first half. Once we got some post touches, we were effective."

Isaiah Stafford finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Beacons (4-3, 0-1). Cooper Schwieger added 13 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Darius DeAveiro also had 11 points and five assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. Drake hosts Missouri State and Valparaiso plays Belmont on the road.

UNI falls at home: Cade Tyson had 22 points in Belmont’s 90-70 victory over Northern Iowa on Wednesday night in both teams' Missouri Valley Conference opener.

The Panthers (2-5, 0-1) were led by Trey Campbell, who recorded 13 points. Michael Duax added 12 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson had eight points and eight rebounds.

Drake's sports information department contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Darnell Brodie scores 21 in Drake men's basketball's victory