Darmstadt relegated to second division after defeat to Heidenheim

Heidenheim players celebrate their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Darmstadt 98 and 1. FC Heidenheim at Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Darmstadt are the first Bundesliga club to be relegated to the second division this season after a late 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim.

Despite having three games left this season, Darmstadt can finish no higher than 17th in the table and can't avoid their fourth relegation from the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt returned to the Bundesliga last year for the first time since 2016-17, but their comeback to the top tier was a disappointing campaign with 20 defeats and only three wins in 31 games so far.

Nikola Dovedan scored Heidenheim's winner in the 90th minute. With the win, Heidenheim, who were also promoted last year, have taken a crucial step in ensuring they will play in the Bundesliga next season.

Darmstadt's Tim Skarke (L) and Heidenheim's Jonas Foehrenbach battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Darmstadt 98 and 1. FC Heidenheim at Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor. Uwe Anspach/dpa