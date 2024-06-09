Darmian: ‘Italy at the disposal of Spalletti for versatile systems’

Inter defender Matteo Darmian notes Italy are ‘at the full disposal’ of coach Luciano Spalletti and open to a variety of tactical systems, moving to 3-4-2-1 tonight against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It kicks off at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This is the final friendly before the Azzurri jet off to Germany for EURO 2024, having been held 0-0 by Turkey on Tuesday.

“It is an important test to prepare for Germany, so we want a serious performance, showing what we prepared over the last few days in training,” Darmian told RAI Sport.

Darmian sees tactically versatile Italy

The Azzurri move from the 4-2-3-1 formation to starting with a 3-4-2-1 this evening, so is this the system that is most suited to the characteristics in the Italy group?

“Those are decisions that are made by the coach, we are at his full disposal to be set out in whichever way he sees fit.”

Darmian is one of the more versatile players in the squad, as he is in the back three this evening, though can also play as a right-wing-back.

Italy will go to Germany on Monday to begin their preparations for EURO 2024, where they will play Albania on June 15, Spain on June 20 and Croatia on June 24.

“We fly out tomorrow, but the preparation has been going since we came together. We are a united squad with values and we want to show what we can do,” concluded Darmian.

The Nazionale were held to a 0-0 draw by Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey on Tuesday and remain unbeaten in 2024 so far.