Darlington Xfinity starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek wins pole

DARLINGTON, S.C. — John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. It is Nemechek’s first pole of the season and second of his Xfinity career.

Nemechek won the pole with a lap of 166.026 mph.

Ryan Truex, who won at Dover in the most recent Xfinity race, will start on the front row next to Nemechek after a lap of 165.275 mph. It is the first time Truex has started on the front row in the Xfinity Series since 2018 at Pocono.

Kyle Larson, driving a Kaulig Racing car, qualified third at 165.081 mph. Sam Mayer (164.749 mph) will start fourth. Cole Custer (164.578) completes the top five.

Ross Chastain (161.747) qualified 21st. Ty Dillon (159.048) will start 30th.

Garrett Smithley, Chad Finchum and Dawsom Cram each failed to make the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled to wave for Saturday’s race at 1:48 p.m. ET.

