Darlington Xfinity Series race results
Justin Allgaier scored his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Darlington Raceway.
It is his first victory at the historic 1.366-mile track.
Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on an overtime restart. Berry finished second. Brandon Jones placed third. Noah Gragson was fourth, giving JR Motorsports three of the top four finishers. Daniel Hemric completed the top five.
Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for the third consecutive race this season.
