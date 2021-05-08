Darlington Xfinity Series race results

Dustin Long
·1 min read
Justin Allgaier scored his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

It is his first victory at the historic 1.366-mile track.

Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on an overtime restart. Berry finished second. Brandon Jones placed third. Noah Gragson was fourth, giving JR Motorsports three of the top four finishers. Daniel Hemric completed the top five.

Gragson won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for the third consecutive race this season.

Justin Allgaier charges to Darlington Xfinity win Sunday Darlington Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup AJ Allmendinger remembers special day with Darlington throwback

  • Allgaier holds off teammate to take Darlington Xfinity race

    Justin Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Allgaier didn't move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Allgaier took the outside line and, while Berry edged in front briefly, he powered past him to take the checkered flag.

  • Creed survives late Darlington dust-ups to win Camping World Truck Series race

    After a 17-truck wreck effectively ended Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ stranglehold on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Sheldon Creed outdueled Ben Rhodes on the final two restarts to win Friday night‘s LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway. Driving a No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet whose paint scheme was an homage to the late Jason Leffler, Creed […]

  • Nearly 20% of the money bet on Sunday's race at Darlington is on Martin Truex Jr.

    Truex is the only driver with multiple wins so far in 2021.

  • NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the trucks at Darlington

    NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Darlington Raceway.

  • Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race in overtime at Darlington Raceway

    In a dramatic two-lap overtime shootout, Justin Allgaier squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry and held on to win Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway. Allgaier chose the outside lane for the final restart and had to fend off Berry, who edged ahead entering Turn 1. But Allgaier shot the […]

  • Sunday Darlington Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

    All the details for the 12th Cup race of the season.

  • Next Gen makeup will allow drivers to be ‘even more aggressive’

    John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, explains how the Next Gen’s composite body will impact racing in 2022.

  • Allmendinger shooting for another oval win at Darlington

    Armed with a paint scheme commemorating his first and only NASCAR Cup Series victory and a pole position starting spot, AJ Allmendinger hopes to add another oval-track victory to his resume in Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — the Steakhouse Elite 200 — at Darlington Raceway (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR […]

