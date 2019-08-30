Darlington Xfinity practice report

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Noah Gragson had the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Darlington Raceway.

Gragson averaged 166.275 around the 1.366-mile track. He was followed by JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier (165.726 mph), Christopher Bell (165.663), Cole Custer (164.765) and Chase Briscoe (164.435).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone NASCAR start this season, was 10th on the speed chart with a top lap of 163.299 mph.

Custer ran the most laps in the session at 55.

FIRST PRACTICE

Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at Darlington Raceway.

Custer led the way with a lap of 167.607 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (167.373 mph), Justin Allgaier (167.134), Noah Gragson (166.794) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (166.703).

Chase Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 34. He was seventh on the speed chart with a top lap of 166.388 mph.

Hamlin will go to a backup car after hitting the wall in practice. Final Xfinity practice will be from 3:05-3:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.