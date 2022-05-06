Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finish
Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch put on a battle for the ages in 2003, and their last-lap duel at Darlington is considered by many to be the greatest NASCAR finish of all time.
Heres everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend.
Martin Truex Jr. won this race one year ago, and Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with four wins at Darlington. Are they the drivers to beat Sunday?
There are four former Darlington Raceway winners in the field for Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and three of them are driving for JR Motorsports. Regulars Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be joined by double-duty driver Chase Elliott as they try to extend JRM‘s winning streak at the “Lady in Black” in Saturday‘s […]
Matt Kenseth makes the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 the fourth consecutive class with a driver 50 years old and under.
Kenseth was elected in his first year on the ballot.
The Camping World Truck Series kicks things off from Darlington with the first race of the weekend, while Xfinity hits the track for practice and qualifying.
Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, from when the race starts to who's won the Indianapolis 500.
Race weekends at Autodrome Granby have been unusually quiet these last few years. While the unmistakable roar of the engines is still prevalent, drivers and track officials have regularly taken part in events with little or no fans in the grandstands due to strict restrictions implemented by the Canadian government to prevent the spread of […]
Hall of Famer Mark Martin will be a major presence at Darlington Raceway, just like he usually was during his stellar NASCAR career. Martin will have not one, not two but three commemorative throwback schemes in his honor when the “Lady In Black” celebrates NASCAR history with its races this weekend. “It means so much, I can't even tell you,” Martin told The AP by phone this week leading up to NASCAR's three top series running at Darlington.
