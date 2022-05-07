DARLINGTON, S.C. – John Hunter Nemechek led the final 27 laps to score his first Camping World Truck Series win of the season Friday night at Darlington Raceway.

Nemechek, who led a race-high 69 of 149 laps, held off Carson Hocevar on an overtime restart. Hocevear said his truck suffered electrical issues after the restart, and could not challenge Nemechek on the final lap. Hocevear, who seeks his first career series win, finished second for the second race in a row. He did win the second stage Friday.

Grant Enfinger finished third and was followed by Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton. NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman finished sixth after winning the opening stage. Ryan Preece placed seventh.

Friday night’s race marked the first of eight consecutive weekends of racing for the Camping World Truck Series. The Trucks head to Kansas Speedway next (8 p.m. ET May 14 on FS1).

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes remains the points leader after Friday night’s race at Darlington. He has 282 points. He’s followed by John Hunter Nemechek (254 points), Chandler Smith (250), Zane Smith (240) and Stewart Friesen (240).

Read more about NASCAR

Ross Chastain taking in lessons during his career-best season Darlington Xfinity qualifying canceled due to rain Saturday Darlington Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Darlington results: John Hunter Nemechek scores first Truck win of year originally appeared on NBCSports.com