Darlington Raceway unveils theme for 2020 throwback weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. — In the sixth year of its award-winning throwback weekend, Darlington Raceway will celebrate “NASCAR‘s Champions…Past, Present and Future” and “New Traditions…First Race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs” for its 2020 throwback campaign.

The “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR””will be celebrated during the track‘s 71st running of the famed Southern 500® (NASCAR Cup Series) and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) on Labor Day weekend, September 4-6.

Darlington Raceway will honor all the past champions of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series during the weekend, which will coincide with the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (Sept. 6) and the future crowning of another champion at ISM Raceway in November.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Vintage camera views from 2019 Southern 500

“Celebrating our NASCAR Champions — past, present and future — during our 2020 Throwback Weekend is a great tie-in for Darlington hosting the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “There is so much history and correlation between NASCAR champions and Darlington race winners that this Throwback theme makes our 2020 event that much more special for our fans, teams, partners and stakeholders.”

There are 33 different NASCAR Cup Series Champions that have won 71 total championships since 1949. Drivers with multiple championships include: Richard Petty (7 championships), Dale Earnhardt (7), Jimmie Johnson (7), Jeff Gordon (4), Lee Petty (3), David Pearson (3), Cale Yarborough (3), Darrell Waltrip (3), Tony Stewart (3), Herb Thomas (2), Tim Flock (2), Buck Baker (2), Joe Weatherly (2), Ned Jarrett (2), Terry Labonte (2) and Kyle Busch (2). Seventeen drivers have one championship each.

Story continues

Additionally, there were 19 years in which the NASCAR Cup Series champion won one or more Darlington races in the same year.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 29 different drivers have won the series‘ championship since 1982. Drivers with multiple championships include: Jack Ingram (2), Sam Ard (2), Larry Pearson (2), Randy LaJoie (2), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) and Tyler Reddick (2). Twenty drivers have one championship each.

Just in time for the holidays, fans can renew their tickets and campsites early with the ability to print a gift letter when they renew.

Renewal brochures will be mailed in early January, but fans may log in to their accounts now to receive exclusive renewal benefits. Renewing tickets early guarantees great seats for the 2020 playoff race and throwback weekend prior to the opening of all remaining seats to the general public on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Renewing fans receive many outstanding benefits for being a loyal customer for Labor Day weekend.

Renewal benefits include :

The best value of the season for the Southern 500® and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

Convenient four-part payment plan.

First to upgrade or relocate seats during the special relocation window.

One (1) free admission to the Darlington Raceway Museum ($7.50 value).

Special renewal pricing for Southern 500 pit passes ($15 savings).

Special renewal pricing for an exclusive VIP “Untamed Access” race day experience.

Fans can create custom “Weekend Ticket Packages” that can save up to $60 per person for tickets, pit passes and scanners.

Guests may renew their tickets and campsites by calling 866-459-RACE (7223) or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com/renewals. The renewal deadline is Friday, February 7, 2020.

The Tradition Continues on Labor Day weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500® is set for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Throwback Weekend coverage will once again be covered in its entirety on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame.