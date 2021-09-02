Darlington Preview: 2021 Playoffs begin at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks
NASCAR.com dives into Darlington Raceway as the NASCAR Cup Series starts their playoff run at the historic race track.
Combining to win 16 races last year, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are winless entering this year's playoffs. But those zeroes don't tell the whole story.
Truex and Larson went 1-2 at Darlington in the spring. Truex hasn't won since. Larson has won four races since.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin Sunday — a 10-race battle among 16 title-eligible drivers for the championship. First up is the Round of 16, featuring Darlington Raceway, Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway. Four contenders will then be eliminated before the Round of 12, which will include Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway […]
Blaney has won each of the last two Cup Series races.
Ryan Blaney captured the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: Complete schedule for Darlington | Betting odds Blaney will start his No. 12 Team Penske Ford from […]
Tony Stewart is teaming up with the Mobil 1™ brand to give NASCAR fans a chance to win more cash during the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion who knows a thing or two about winning at this time of year and who is the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, took to the […]
Ever since the NASCAR Cup Series went to an elimination structure for its 10-race playoffs in 2014, the 16-driver field has had its share of underdogs starting on the bottom end of the grid. Rarely has that lower handful had the top seed from the year before among its ranks. Yet here is Kevin Harvick, […]
Everyone wants to win the Southern 500 at least once – and Kyle Larson has not done so yet. (Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
There is no dispute: Terry Labonte was one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. The Corpus Christi, Texas, native competed in 890 NASCAR Cup Series events, winning 22 of them, and earned 182 top-five and 361 top-10 finishes. He also won two Cup championships in one of the most difficult ways there is: 12 […]
Asking and answering the key question for each of the drivers in this year's NASCAR Cup playoff field.
