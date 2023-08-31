Darlington playoff race 101: Postseason analysis, trends to watch, how to follow action

Ten more races to go in the 2023 season, which means the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with one of the most iconic venues on the circuit in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Before the race for this year’s crown begins, check out analysis within the Round of 16 participants, trends to watch ahead of Sunday evening’s event (6 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) and interactive ways to catch all the action from “The Lady in Black.”

ANALYZING THE ROUND OF 16 🔬

This year’s Cup playoff field is arguably the deepest and least predictable since the current format was introduced in 2017. Co-No. 1 seeds William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. have the least amount of playoff points ever for top seeds in the playoff era, and half of the playoff field has less than 11 playoff points.

What makes the point situation for Byron and Truex is that five of the six drivers seeded first in Cup playoff history went on to race for a championship (all but Kevin Harvick in 2020).

It’s no surprise to see the likes of Byron, Truex and Denny Hamlin within the top-four seeds entering the postseason, but Chris Buescher has been the surprise of the 2023 season and is the No. 4 seed in the Round of 16. This could bode well for Buescher as 18 of the 24 drivers who have reached the Championship 4 were seeded in the top four entering the first race of the playoffs.

Last year, Christopher Bell was the deepest-seeded driver to compete for a championship (10th). Among drivers 10th or lower entering the 2023 postseason are defending champ Joey Logano (11th), Ryan Blaney (12th) and 2014 champion Kevin Harvick (15th). The trends don’t bode well for Logano to repeat as Cup champ as a driver has never made the Champ 4 with less than 11 playoff points. (Logano enters 2023 with eight.) However, Logano did set the mark for the deepest-seeded driver to win a championship when he came from sixth to win his first title in 2018.

📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— Three of the last four Darlington winners got their first win of the season.

— The driver who led the most laps won only twice in the last seven Darlington races.

— All Round of 16 races in the Next Gen era have been won by non-playoff drivers.

— The last six Darlington races were won by six different drivers.

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, September 2

— 12:35 p.m. ET: Practice (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

— 1:20 p.m. ET: Qualifying (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

Sunday, September 3

— 6 p.m., ET: Southern 500 (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

NASCAR teams will run the same Goodyear tire setup that was used in the spring race. Each team will be allotted one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and an additional 12 sets for Sunday night’s race.

NASCAR implemented safety updates to the Next Gen car.

Along the right-side door bars and extending toward the rear clip, teams are mandated to run a steel plate in addition to the chassis adjustments made for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The right-side door bar gussets and the removal of the front clip V-brace are changes that remain, in addition to the removal of other front-clip components, to create a softer and larger crush zone for frontal impacts.

Also included in the updates are front bumper strut softening (modifications to existing parts), the requirement of an empty front ballast box and a modified cross brace. NASCAR incurs the cost of all these updates.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

