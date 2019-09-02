Darlington NASCAR: Erik Jones wins as Kyle Busch crashes in battle

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Jones wins, team-mate Busch crashes during pursuit
Erik Jones survived late pressure from Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team-mate Kyle Busch at Darlington to clinch his first win of the 2019 NASCAR Cup season in his 100th start.

While stage two winner Busch had controlled the early part of the final stage of the rain-delayed 367-lap race, he lost ground in the penultimate pitstop cycle of the race during a lap 274 caution and was jumped by Kyle Larson and Jones.

Ganassi driver Larson and Jones, who had surged into contention during stage two, exchanged the lead on several occasions at the restart, before the JGR driver was able to establish an advantage that he managed to retain through the final green flag pitstops.

But Busch managed to vault ahead of Larson during his stop and threatened Jones in the closing stages. He closed to within tenths of his team-mate's bumper before sliding into the wall at Turn 2 with three laps to go, causing significant damage in the process.

Busch was passed by Larson, who scooped second. Busch completed the final lap and a half riding the wall to end up 17 seconds off the lead but retaining third.

Having started the race at the rear of the field following a post-qualifying engine change, Busch had gained nine positions in pitstops during the opening two stages, assisting his rapid ascent through the field.

Larson, who led 44 laps en route to second, has now secured his place in the playoffs with one race of the regular season remaining.

Kevin Harvick finished fourth, despite battling a faulty battery in the second half of the race as well as grappling with left-front fender damage after contact with Chris Buescher.

Penske's Brad Keselowski led the race early on but ended up fifth.

After entering the race two points adrift of the playoff cut-line, Clint Bowyer (pictured above) vaulted ahead of his Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Daniel Suarez and holds a provisional spot in the playoffs, 15th in the points standings, after finishing the race in sixth.

He is eight points clear of Suarez and Ryan Newman who, after ending up 11th and 23rd respectively, leave Darlington level on points either side of the playoff line.

The two made contact in stage two, as Suarez made light contact with Newman while they battled on the periphery of the top 10, pitching Newman's Ford into a spin.

Despite finishing stage one in second place and consistently fighting in the top five in the opening two stages, Jimmie Johnson's race ended in 16th and he is now 18 points adrift of a playoff spot.

He was tangled up in a lap 274 crash, triggered by a spinning Daniel Hemric and collecting stage one winner Kurt Busch, along with fellow top 10 runners Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

Darlington hosts NASCAR's 'throwback' weekend where cars are painted with special liveries to honour teams, drivers and culture from the series' history.

The start of the race was delayed by over three hours after prolonged rainfall that rolled in at the scheduled race start time, meaning it was nearly 2am local time when the chequered flag finally came.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

367

3h44m46.s

2

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

367

4.058s

3

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

367

17.168s

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

367

19.778s

5

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

367

22.999s

6

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

367

23.160s

7

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

367

23.605s

8

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

367

23.940s

9

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

367

25.180s

10

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

367

27.556s

11

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

367

29.773s

12

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

367

30.039s

13

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

366

1 Lap

14

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

366

1 Lap

15

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

366

1 Lap

16

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

366

1 Lap

17

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

366

1 Lap

18

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

19

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

20

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

21

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

22

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

23

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

365

2 Laps

24

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

365

2 Laps

25

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

364

3 Laps

26

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

363

4 Laps

27

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

362

5 Laps

28

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

361

6 Laps

29

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

356

11 Laps

30

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

355

12 Laps

31

Joe Nemechek

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

354

13 Laps

32

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

352

15 Laps

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

351

16 Laps

34

Joey Gase

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

349

18 Laps

35

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

344

23 Laps

36

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

330

37 Laps

37

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

274

Accident

38

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

274

Accident

39

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

194

Accident

Drivers' standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Kyle Busch

983

2

Joey Logano

919

3

Denny Hamlin

877

4

Kevin Harvick

864

5

Martin Truex Jr.

862

6

Brad Keselowski

832

7

Kurt Busch

790

8

Chase Elliott

780

9

Kyle Larson

714

10

Ryan Blaney

710

11

Alex Bowman

694

12

Erik Jones

694

13

William Byron

683

14

Aric Almirola

674

15

Clint Bowyer

625

16

Daniel Suarez

617

17

Ryan Newman

617

18

Jimmie Johnson

599

19

Paul Menard

548

20

Chris Buescher

531

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

483

22

Matt DiBenedetto

467

23

Austin Dillon

454

24

Ty Dillon

417

25

Daniel Hemric

370

26

Ryan Preece

333

27

Darrell Wallace Jr.

317

28

Michael McDowell

304

29

Corey LaJoie

280

30

David Ragan

268

31

Matt Tifft

263

32

Reed Sorenson

75

33

Quin Houff

71

34

J.J. Yeley

38

35

Jamie McMurray

19

36

Austin Theriault

10

37

Andy Seuss

9

38

Stanton Barrett

2

39

Casey Mears

1

