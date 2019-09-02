Darlington NASCAR: Erik Jones wins as Kyle Busch crashes in battle
Erik Jones survived late pressure from Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team-mate Kyle Busch at Darlington to clinch his first win of the 2019 NASCAR Cup season in his 100th start.
While stage two winner Busch had controlled the early part of the final stage of the rain-delayed 367-lap race, he lost ground in the penultimate pitstop cycle of the race during a lap 274 caution and was jumped by Kyle Larson and Jones.
Ganassi driver Larson and Jones, who had surged into contention during stage two, exchanged the lead on several occasions at the restart, before the JGR driver was able to establish an advantage that he managed to retain through the final green flag pitstops.
But Busch managed to vault ahead of Larson during his stop and threatened Jones in the closing stages. He closed to within tenths of his team-mate's bumper before sliding into the wall at Turn 2 with three laps to go, causing significant damage in the process.
Busch was passed by Larson, who scooped second. Busch completed the final lap and a half riding the wall to end up 17 seconds off the lead but retaining third.
Having started the race at the rear of the field following a post-qualifying engine change, Busch had gained nine positions in pitstops during the opening two stages, assisting his rapid ascent through the field.
Larson, who led 44 laps en route to second, has now secured his place in the playoffs with one race of the regular season remaining.
Kevin Harvick finished fourth, despite battling a faulty battery in the second half of the race as well as grappling with left-front fender damage after contact with Chris Buescher.
Penske's Brad Keselowski led the race early on but ended up fifth.
After entering the race two points adrift of the playoff cut-line, Clint Bowyer (pictured above) vaulted ahead of his Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Daniel Suarez and holds a provisional spot in the playoffs, 15th in the points standings, after finishing the race in sixth.
He is eight points clear of Suarez and Ryan Newman who, after ending up 11th and 23rd respectively, leave Darlington level on points either side of the playoff line.
The two made contact in stage two, as Suarez made light contact with Newman while they battled on the periphery of the top 10, pitching Newman's Ford into a spin.
Despite finishing stage one in second place and consistently fighting in the top five in the opening two stages, Jimmie Johnson's race ended in 16th and he is now 18 points adrift of a playoff spot.
He was tangled up in a lap 274 crash, triggered by a spinning Daniel Hemric and collecting stage one winner Kurt Busch, along with fellow top 10 runners Denny Hamlin and William Byron.
Darlington hosts NASCAR's 'throwback' weekend where cars are painted with special liveries to honour teams, drivers and culture from the series' history.
The start of the race was delayed by over three hours after prolonged rainfall that rolled in at the scheduled race start time, meaning it was nearly 2am local time when the chequered flag finally came.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
367
3h44m46.s
2
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
367
4.058s
3
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
367
17.168s
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
367
19.778s
5
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
367
22.999s
6
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
367
23.160s
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
367
23.605s
8
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
367
23.940s
9
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
367
25.180s
10
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
367
27.556s
11
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
367
29.773s
12
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
367
30.039s
13
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
366
1 Lap
14
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
366
1 Lap
15
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
366
1 Lap
16
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
366
1 Lap
17
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
366
1 Lap
18
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
19
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
20
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
21
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
22
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
23
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
365
2 Laps
24
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
365
2 Laps
25
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
364
3 Laps
26
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
363
4 Laps
27
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
362
5 Laps
28
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
361
6 Laps
29
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
356
11 Laps
30
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
355
12 Laps
31
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
354
13 Laps
32
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
352
15 Laps
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
351
16 Laps
34
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
349
18 Laps
35
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
344
23 Laps
36
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
330
37 Laps
37
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
274
Accident
38
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
274
Accident
39
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
194
Accident
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
983
2
Joey Logano
919
3
Denny Hamlin
877
4
Kevin Harvick
864
5
Martin Truex Jr.
862
6
Brad Keselowski
832
7
Kurt Busch
790
8
Chase Elliott
780
9
714
10
Ryan Blaney
710
11
Alex Bowman
694
12
Erik Jones
694
13
William Byron
683
14
Aric Almirola
674
15
Clint Bowyer
625
16
Daniel Suarez
617
17
Ryan Newman
617
18
Jimmie Johnson
599
19
Paul Menard
548
20
Chris Buescher
531
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
483
22
Matt DiBenedetto
467
23
Austin Dillon
454
24
Ty Dillon
417
25
Daniel Hemric
370
26
Ryan Preece
333
27
Darrell Wallace Jr.
317
28
Michael McDowell
304
29
Corey LaJoie
280
30
David Ragan
268
31
Matt Tifft
263
32
Reed Sorenson
75
33
Quin Houff
71
34
J.J. Yeley
38
35
Jamie McMurray
19
36
Austin Theriault
10
37
Andy Seuss
9
38
Stanton Barrett
2
39
Casey Mears
1
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus