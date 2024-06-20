Advertisement

💪 Darlington Nagbe makes MLS history with milestone appearance

adam booker
·1 min read
�� Darlington Nagbe makes MLS history with milestone appearance
💪 Darlington Nagbe makes MLS history with milestone appearance

Darlington Nagbe is an MLS lifer, and he’s one of the best.

The midfielder is one of the most decorated in the history of league, winning MLS Cup titles with all three teams he has played for.

Against Inter Miami Wednesday evening, Nagbe made MLS history by making his 400th appearance, becoming just the 10th player in league history to accomplish that feat.

Where Nagbe goes, titles follow. Is he the best MLS midfielder in the history of the league?