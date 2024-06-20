💪 Darlington Nagbe makes MLS history with milestone appearance

Darlington Nagbe is an MLS lifer, and he’s one of the best.

The midfielder is one of the most decorated in the history of league, winning MLS Cup titles with all three teams he has played for.

Against Inter Miami Wednesday evening, Nagbe made MLS history by making his 400th appearance, becoming just the 10th player in league history to accomplish that feat.

Iron Man 👏 Darlington Nagbe becomes the 10th player in MLS history to reach 400 regular-season appearances. pic.twitter.com/t8I2eA0Elf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 19, 2024

Where Nagbe goes, titles follow. Is he the best MLS midfielder in the history of the league?