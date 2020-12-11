Darlington moving NASCAR throwback to Mother's Day

FILE - Sheldon Creed (2) and Brett Moffitt (23) vie for a spot on the track during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race in Darlington, S.C., in this Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, file photo. The underappreciated Truck Series opens NASCARs championship weekend with an under the lights Friday night Nov. 6 shootout that could be the most entertaining event at Phoenix Raceway. The path to the winner-take-all finale has been a flat-out demolition derby with two consecutive weeks of wild driving. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) -- NASCAR's popular throwback weekend celebration at Darlington Raceway is moving from Labor Day weekend to Mother's Day.

Track officials announced the change Friday for the yearly honoring of NASCAR's past. Darlington is holding two races next season, including its Southern 500 on Labor Day in September that has been the site of throwback schemes and vintage clothes since its debut in 2015.

But with the track receiving a second NASCAR race date, officials decided to hold throwback weekend on May 9, 2021 - Mother's Day.

Darlington hosted three races this past season, including the first two after NASCAR returned from more than two months without racing due the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR's playoffs began at the Southern 500 three months ago. That race will also be the first of the 2021 playoffs.

