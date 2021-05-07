Darlington, Daytona, Kansas to fully open grandstands later this season

Dustin Long
·1 min read

NASCAR-owned tracks Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway all announced Friday that their NASCAR weekends later this season will have full open grandstands.

Daytona hosts the Xfnity Series on Aug. 27 and the Cup regular-season finale on Aug. 28

Darlington hosts the Xfinity Series on Sept. 4 and the Southern 500 on Sept. 5 to open the Cup playoffs.

Kansas hosts the Xfinity Series on Oct. 23 and the Cup Series on Oct. 24. Both are playoff races. The track also host the ARCA season finale on Oct. 23.

Each track will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the year on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments. Any updates will be made available on each track’s website.

These tracks make five that have announced plans to have fully open grandstands later this season for NASCAR events. Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races July 10-11, was the first to announce such plans.

Pocono Raceway announced this week plans to have fully open grandstands for its NASCAR weekend June 25-27. The Cup Series races June 26 and June 27. The Camping World Truck Series races June 26. The Xfinity Series races there June 27. The ARCA Series races June 25 at Pocono.

