Joey Logano used a late bump with two laps to go to get past William Byron for the win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Tyler Reddick finished runner-up for the fifth time in his career while Justin Haley earned a third-place finish, his first top five since winning at Daytona in July 2019. Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott claimed fourth and fifth, respectively, after both drivers started from the rear of the field.

Christopher Bell was sixth while Michael McDowell finished seventh, his third top-10 finish in the last four races and career-best at Darlington. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came home eighth for his third top 10 of the year, already bettering his 2021 total (two). Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10. Byron finished 13th.

RACE RESULTS: Darlington Cup results

