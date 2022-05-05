Darlington 101: History, qualifying order, story lines and more

NASCAR steps back into its time capsule this weekend as the sport hits Darlington Raceway for the annual throwback weekend.

Teams will celebrate the occasion with plenty of paint schemes honoring racing history on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). But before the green flag unfurls, it‘s time to set the stage.

Get up to speed here:

TOP OF THE BOARD

Cup teams will be broken into Groups A and B for practice and qualifying at Darlington this weekend. Saturday begins with practice at 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1), where each group will be allotted 15 minutes of practice. Once practice is complete, the groups will partake in single-car qualifying in which each driver will be allowed a single, timed lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying, where the 10 competitors will fire off for single-car laps once again. The fastest of those 10 drivers will earn the Busch Light Pole Award.

RELATED: Qualifying order | Darlington schedule | Cup Series standings | Throwback schemes

DARLINGTON HISTORY

— Darlington, the track of many nicknames, is NASCAR‘s oldest “superspeedway.” The then-1.25-mile asymmetrical oval hosted its first NASCAR race on Sept. 4, 1950.

— Darlington marked the first race on an oval larger than 1 mile in length and the first on a paved track.

— Seventy-five drivers started three abreast in the first-ever 50-mile stock car race which lasted 6 hours and 38 minutes. (1958 was the first Southern 500 run under five hours, 4:52:44). Crews underestimated how many tires the gritty surface would chew up and went through the infield buying spare tires from fans.

— The inaugural race was won by Indianapolis 500 driver Johnny Mantz, who was the slowest qualifier in the field. Mantz chose much harder, Indy-style tires and won $10,100 from the $25,000 purse. His average speed of 73 mph was faster than his qualifying speed.

— The track was expanded to 1.375 miles in 1953 by rebuilding the modern-day Turns 3 and 4 and increasing the banking to 25 degrees. When retaining walls were added to the perimeter of the track in 1970, that track length became 1.366 miles. That same year, today’s Turns 1 and 2 had their banking redone to 23 degrees.

Story continues

Source: Racing Insights

GOODYEAR TIRES

Teams will be given 11 sets of Goodyear tires for Sunday‘s race. The old, worn-out surface should provide teams and drivers significant challenges as tire wear becomes a key part of the strategy game. Perhaps that makes the title sponsor that much more of a perfect fit for the Goodyear 400.

“We are obviously very excited about this week‘s running of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. To be the sponsor of this race, at a track where we have so much history, is really great for us,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “As far as the tires are concerned, Darlington‘s abrasive surface always makes for an exciting race. Tires will wear and we will have a lot of fall-off over the course of a run, meaning tire management will be important. Drivers can impact their teams‘ fortunes by not abusing their tires early in a run so they can fall off that little bit less and be faster than their competitors later. High wear also means four-tire stops all day, keeping the pit crews involved and highlighting the all-important team aspect of the sport.”

Goodyear predicts as much as two seconds of fall-off during a run. Cup teams have used this right-side tire previously at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will use it again at Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The left-side tires will also be used at Charlotte.

DARLINGTON STORY LINES

— Joe Gibbs Racing (four) and Stewart-Haas Racing (two) have combined to win each of the last six races at Darlington.

— A staggering 63% of all Darlington winners have won Cup Series championships.

— In March 2003, Ricky Craven beat Kurt Busch for the win by 0.002 seconds, tied for the smallest margin of victory in Cup history.

— Twelve of the last 13 Darlington contests have been won by drivers over 30 years old.

— Kyle Larson has finished second in each of his last three Darlington starts, a streak dating back to 2019 as Larson missed all three Darlington races in 2020. The record for most consecutive runner-ups at one track is four, set by Kevin Harvick (Michigan International Speedway) and Dale Jarrett (Rockingham Speedway).

— Hendrick Motorsports won 22 times since the start of 2021, twice as many as any other organization in that time, but hasn‘t won at Darlington since May 2012. Hendrick holds a track-record 14 wins there.

— The Stage 2 winner has yet to win a race in 2022 and finished outside the top-10 in seven of the 11 races.

Source: Racing Insights

DARING AT DARLINGTON

Although he hasn‘t won at Darlington yet, BetMGM lists Kyle Larson as the favorite at 5-1 odds for Sunday‘s race — and for good reason. Larson has finished second in each of his last three starts at the track “Too Tough to Tame” and nearly caught Denny Hamlin for the victory in last September‘s Southern 500.

Speaking of Hamlin, he has the next-best odds this week along with JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. at 7-1. Truex is the defending winner of the spring race while Hamlin has won two of the past four Darlington events.

Need a driver to lay money on? Look no further than Kevin Harvick, who at 14-1 odds could be a steal this week. Harvick has won two of the last five races at Darlington with 10 top-five finishes in the track‘s last 12 races. Harvick hasn‘t lit the world on fire yet this season, but he is the active leader in top fives (12), top 10s (17) and laps led (812) at Darlington and could return to his race-winning form Sunday to end a 54-race winless skid.

RELATED: Odds for Darlington | Buy tickets for the race

FANTASY LIVE

Want to manage a team and race your way to the top of the leaderboards? Check out NASCAR Fantasy Live, which is open now. The free-to-play game lets you choose your drivers each week and show off your crew-chief instincts by garaging a driver by the end of Stage 2, and there is a $25,000 prize for the winner.

The 2022 Fantasy Live points leaders are Chase Elliott (412), Ryan Blaney (360) and William Byron (353).

How to play: Fantasy Live | Set up a team today!

ALSO ON NASCAR.COM

Get additional camera views by logging on to NASCAR Drive, where each week a select number of in-car cameras will be available — as well as a battle cam and an overhead look.

NASCAR has partnered with LiveLike to add fan engagement in the NASCAR Mobile App. Log in to the mobile app during the race for polls, quizzes, the cheer meter and more — and see instant results from NASCAR fans like you.